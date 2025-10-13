I have that mentality to work as hard as you can: Manu Bhaker

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Staring at a packed calendar, pistol ace Manu Bhaker on Monday said she is banking on her ability to go the extra mile in training, to taste success in upcoming events, including World Championships and World Cup Finals.

A double bronze medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bhaker was on Monday felicitated along with other medal winners by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"I would like to take one thing at a time, working on how my next performance is going to be in the World Championship and then the World Cup Final, the Shooting Championship and then the Nationals, so I have the entire two three months packed now.

"I am really excited and will be working really hard and I have that mentality to work as hard as you can and leave the rest to the God," Bhaker said.

Bhaker, 23, won bronze medals at the Paris Games in the 10m individual air pistol and 10m mixed team air pistol events, and she wants to do better in the 2028 edition in Los Angeles.

"Definitely the dream is to change the colour of the medal (in Los Angeles) and also to improve my performance and try and do better day by day. It will take even more hardwork and may be twice than what we did for Paris.

"I am really optimistic about how the events in my life will turn out to be, and I will put as much hard work as I can, and leave the rest to the God," she said during the felicitation function.

Bhaker added, "Feeling really refreshed after meeting so many people and athletes after a long time as the past few weeks have been really hectic for me. For the past few months there were back-to-back training, matches and travel." PTI HS SSC AH AH