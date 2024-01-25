I haven’t announced retirement yet: M C Mary Kom

New Delhi: Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom Thursday denied retiring from boxing after various leading media houses fell for the fake news.

“I haven't announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted,” the Olympic bronze medallist said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Kom said that she is "super fit" at 41 years of age and hungry to "achieve more and more".

However, she did not rule out turning pro in the coming years as the veteran boxer admitted that she can no longer fight in amateur boxing due to age restrictions.

As per the rules, a boxer above the age of 40 cannot compete in amateur category and Mary Kom is 41 now.

“I will fight (on), that fighting spirit only Mary Kom has... I have that something unique from other sports stars," Mary Kom, who has not ruled out turning pro in the coming years, said during an event on January 6.