I just focus on execution and stick to what I've practised: Arshdeep

Hobart, Nov 2 (PTI) Arshdeep Singh's incisive new-ball burst and ice-cool execution at the death powered India to a series-levelling win over Australia in the third T20 International here on Sunday, and the left-arm seamer credited a clear mind and hard training for his performance.

Arshdeep, who was named Player of the Match, said he has been focussing on clarity and consistency rather than trying too hard for results.

"I've just been working on my process, trusting my skills, and executing the plans I’ve practised," Arshdeep, who took three wickets for 35 runs, said after the game.

"It feels great to contribute when I get the chance. When someone like Bumrah is bowling from the other end, batters often take more risks against me, and that gives me wicket-taking opportunities.

"I just try to enjoy my bowling and keep things simple. No matter the situation — powerplay or death — I just focus on execution and stick to what I’ve practised." India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his side’s balanced effort with both the bat and ball, calling the Bumrah-Arshdeep combination “lethal” and applauding the new players in the playing XI for stepping up.

"It was really important to win the toss. Good to break the streak and be on the winning side," Suryakumar said.

"Those guys who came in today were practising really hard. This was a really good combination. Washy (Washington Sundar) is a flexible batter, and both Bumrah and Arshdeep are a lethal combination.

"Shubman and Abhishek are fire and ice; same for Bumrah and Arshdeep. Bumrah did his job brilliantly and Arshdeep was very clear with his plans." Australia, asked to bat first, were restricted to 186 for 6 despite fighting knocks from Tim David and Marcus Stoinis.

Captain Mitchell Marsh admitted his team was “probably 20 runs short” and credited India’s bowlers for executing better on the day.

"Credit to India — they bowled really well. We gave it our best in the field, but they deserved the win. I liked the intent from our batters, especially Tim David, who came in after early wickets and played superbly. Stoinis too showed great experience at the end," Marsh said.

"In T20s, small margins — one or two good overs or bad overs — can change everything." The Australian skipper also revealed that Glenn Maxwell was close to featuring in the match but wasn’t fully fit.

"He was close to playing today but not quite ready. Hopefully he'll be fit and available for Thursday. He's such an experienced T20 campaigner — we'd love to have him back." The series now heads to Gold Coast which will host the fourth T20I on Thursday.