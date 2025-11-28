I just told them to go out and score goals: Sreejesh

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) India's chief coach PR Sreejesh said his message to his wards was to simply go out and put the ball into the goal, as the home team blanked Chile 7-0 in their opening match of the FIH Junior Men's World Cup here on Friday.

After a barren first quarter, India upped their game in the second quarter and pumped in seven goals with Rosan Kujur and Dilraj Singh scoring a brace each.

Anmol Ekka, Ajeet Yadav and skipper Rohit also found the net once each to complete the rout.

"Just put that ball into the goal. That's really important because circle penetrations are huge but we need to convert chances and I think the players really understood that," Sreejesh said after the win.

"Once you are inside the circle don't relax, have killer attitude. You need to have the hunger to score goals. My message was simple, we need to score." The two-time Olympic bronze medallist said the boys will learn as the tournament progresses.

"Actually, when the main tournament starts players hesitate a bit initially but once they find out they are in a rhythm they start to penetrate, they start to attack, create opportunities and score. That's how it works. Now they are on track. It's a good beginning," Sreejesh said.

Sreejesh said that once on the field, the onus is on the players to make decisions.

"We give them every training, but they are the boss on the field and they have to take decisions. I am happy to see them take decisions and it's working for us," he said.

India captain Rohit said Sreejesh's advice after the barren first quarter was to be patient and not rush things.

"Coach sir said not to hurry things, have patience, rotate the ball fast and wait for the right time," he said.

"The idea was to put pressure on their defence and whenever you get the opportunity just shoot. Earn PCs and finish the chances that come your way." India will take on Oman in their second Pool B match on Saturday.