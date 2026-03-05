Kolkata (PTI): West Indies head coach Daren Sammy on Thursday voiced his frustration on social media as the Caribbean side remained stranded in the city for more than four days due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The West Indies, who were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing to India in the Super Eight stage on Sunday, have been unable to fly back home as flight operations through parts of the Gulf region remain disrupted.

Expressing his frustration, Sammy posted on X: "I just wanna go home."

Four hours later, the former West Indies captain followed it up with another post seeking clarity on their travel plans.

"At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It's been 5 days," Sammy wrote.

I just wanna go home — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 5, 2026

With the situation still uncertain, several West Indies players are expected to remain in India as their respective IPL franchises are set to begin preparatory camps in the coming weeks.

Rovman Powell is part of Kolkata Knight Riders, whose camp begins on March 18, while Sherfane Rutherford represents Mumbai Indians. Shimron Hetmyer plays for Rajasthan Royals and Romario Shepherd is with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

An official of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said the matter is being handled by the International Cricket Council.

"It is completely handled by ICC. We have no update on the West Indies team movement but as per the latest update they are still here and looking for a chartered flight," the official told PTI.

Cricket West Indies has earlier said it was working with the ICC and relevant authorities to ensure the safe return of the players.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies senior men's team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board said in a statement.

"These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."

"CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families and stakeholders during this time," it added.

Zimbabwe players, who were also stranded in India due to the same reason, have begun returning home in batches after the ICC arranged alternative travel routes via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.