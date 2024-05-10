I know I need to take risks: Kohli

Dharamsala, May 9 (PTI) Amid the chatter around his strike rate, Virat Kohli on Thursday said "I know I need to take risks" and bringing out the slog sweep against Punjab Kings spinners helped him score at a better clip.

Advertisment

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match after he set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's massive 60-run win over Punjab Kings with a 47-ball 92. This IPL season, he has amassed 634 runs at a strike rate of 153.5 and an average of 70.44.

"For me it's still quality over quantity. For me it works really well. Also the understanding of the game allows you to practice less, just try to replicate what I have done in the past. Still aiming to improve aspects of the game that you want to get batter at. It's an evolving process," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"I brought out the slog sweep against the spinners. I didn't practice it, I know I have hit it the past. Always looking to expose that side of the field against spin. I know I need to take risks, it needs a bit of conviction.

Advertisment

"I have been managing to stay ahead of that thought. I am trying to keep up with the strike rate for me and the team." Despite being the most consistent batter this season, Kohli's strike rate has often been a subject of discussion.

This is RCB's fourth win on the trot which kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

"Have to be honest, we were not good enough in the first half of the tournament. We got to a point where we said don't look at the table, play for self-respect," Kohli said.

Advertisment

"Make yourselves proud and the fans. We need to raise our level. If we had done so earlier we would be in a position needing to rely on so many factors." Frustrating and disappointing: Curran ======================== PBKS skipper Sam Curran was a disappointed man as the team was eliminated with two games left.

"Frustrating and disappointing. A lot of positive signs but not enough to get over the line and get the wins we needed. Gutted but lots to learn," he said.

"Wasn't a distraction (to miss Shikhar Dhawan). We knew we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and I'm gutted for the team. Got to come back stronger next year.

"Enjoyed leading a great bunch of guys (but) would have loved to have won a few more games. We've had some highs, record chases. The ups and downs have been tough.

"There's lots of experience in the dressing room but have to keep learning. Lots of disappointment but we have to keep fighting." PTI ATK AH AH