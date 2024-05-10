I know I need to take risks, says Kohli

Dharamsala, May 9 (PTI) Virat Kohli knows that he will need to take a bit more risk and said bringing out the sweep shot against the spinners has helped him to improve his strike-rate which has been under the scanner this IPL.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match on Thursday after he set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's massive 60-run win over Punjab Kings with a 47-ball 92. He has amassed 634 runs at a strikerate of 153.5 and an average of 70.44 this season.

"For me it's still quality over quantity. For me it works really well. Also the understanding of the game allows you to practice less, just try to replicate what I have done in the past. Still aiming to improve aspects of the game that you want to get batter at. It's an evolving process," he said during the post-match presentation.

"I brought out the slogsweep against the spinners. I didn't practice it, I know I have hit it the past. Always looking to expose that side of the field against spin. I know I need to take risks, it needs a bit of conviction. I have been managing to stay ahead of that thought. I am trying to keep up with the strike rate for me and the team." Despite being the most consistent batter this season, Kohli's strike rate had come under the scanner after a couple of knocks where not in line with modern-day T20 innings.

This is RCB's fourth win on the trot which kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

"Have to be honest, we were not good enough in the first half of the tournament. We got to a point where we said don't look at the table, play for self-respect," Kohli said.

"Make yourselves proud and the fans. We need to raise our level. If we had done so earlier we would be in a position needing to rely on so many factors." Frustrating and disappointing: Curran ===================================== PBKS skipper Sam Curran was a disappointed man as the team was eliminated with two games left.

"Frustrating and disappointing. A lot of positive signs but not enough to get over the line and get the wins we needed. Gutted but lots to learn," he said.

"Wasn't a distraction [to miss Shikhar Dhawan] We knew we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and I'm gutted for the team. Got to come back stronger next year.

"Enjoyed leading a great bunch of guys [but] would have loved to have won a few more games. We've had some highs, record chases. The ups and downs have been tough.

"There's lots of experience in the dressing room but have to keep learning. Lots of disappointment but we have to keep fighting." PTI ATK