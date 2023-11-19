I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC hammer TRAU 5-0

Kalyani, Nov 19 (PTI) Jagdeep Singh's brace headlined Sreenidi Deccan Football Club's smooth 5-0 victory over Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) in their I-League match here at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Jagdeep's effort and one goal each from Gurmukh Singh, Lalromawia and David Castaneda powered Deccan to their highest-ever victory margin in a competitive game.

Both sides traded blows in the opening period, but it was Deccan, who created the better chances.

The opening goal came from a Faysal Shayesteh corner, which was not dealt with by TRAU and the loose ball fell to defender Gurmukh. He did well to hit the goal from a close range in the 41st minute.

The second half was all about Deccan, who dominated the proceedings from the start to the finish. In fact, the majority of play in the second half took place in the TRAU half.

In the 48th minute, right-back Jagdeep's cross caught out TRAU goalkeeper Kabir at his near post and he could only succeed in bundling it into his own net to make it 2-0.

Jagdeep then doubled his tally and tripled his team's with an individual effort to make it 3-0 in the 57th minute.

Midfielder Lalromawia piled further misery on TRAU in the 66th minute as he won possession near the penalty box and rifled in a shot to make it 4-0.

The substitute Castaneda added one more goal in the stoppage time with a comfortable right-footed finish for the fifth goal.

Deccan will now face Rajasthan United FC in Hyderabad on November 23. PTI DDV UNG