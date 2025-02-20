I myself didn't know how I got into the Pak team for CT: Khushdil Shah

Karachi: Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah is surprised that he has been picked for the Champions Trophy despite dishing out ordinary performances, saying he himself doesn't know "how I got into the team".

Khushdil, a middle-order left-hand batter, scored a stroke-filled 69 off 49 deliveries but his efforts went in vain as Pakistan lost the Champions Trophy opener to New Zealand by 60 runs.

Ever since Khushdil made his ODI debut in November 2020 against Zimbabwe, the 30-year-old has played only 14 50-over games, while he has not played a T20I since October 2023.

He disappointed with the bat and ball during the recently-concluded tri-series in Pakistan, also involving New Zealand and South Africa, but was in the Playing XI for the Champions Trophy opener where he emerged the highest scorer for his side.

Expressing surprise over his inclusion in the opening game of the marquee event, Khushdil said, "I myself didn't know how I got into the team because I have been out of favour with the selectors for two years now." The left-arm spinner also said he doesn't get agitated when the crowd calls him "Parchi" -- someone who is being favoured.

The PCB selectors have faced a lot of criticism for picking Khushdil ahaed of Faheem Ashraf.

"I don't take it (criticism) to heart because you can't stop people from saying what they say. The only answer I can give is to do my best and play a role in helping our team win," he said.

Khushdil said he did not lose hope despite New Zealand setting a 321-run target in the CT opener. Khushdil said that he and Naseem Shah were hopeful that if they could take the match into the final over, anything could happen.