I sought clarity from franchise, nothing in my hands: Ashwin on speculation of leaving CSK

Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) Playing only nine out of a possible 14 games in IPL 2025 was a first for Ravichandran Ashwin in his entire career in the T20 league and he has sought clarity from Chennai Super Kings after an underwhelming season amid rumours of franchise parting ways with the veteran off-spinner.

While CSK had one of its worst seasons in 2025, Ashwin played just nine games, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.12.

"Last year, I played only nine games; in all my years of playing in the IPL, that was the first year I played just nine games. I always used to play every game for whichever franchise I was in, so it was my first experience like that. I asked for clarity from my side, but I asked for it during the IPL season itself," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel with speculation of him being traded with Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals making the rounds.

It has been reported that Samson wants to move on after a long association with the Royals.

"If Samson’s trade is to happen, CSK will have to keep 18 crores free, and then you have to see who you can release to make that space," he said. "If tomorrow I’m not in the CSK team, it might benefit them — there’s no doubt about that. But it can’t all be about me," he added.

Ashwin also spoke about the fact that not everything depends on the player but he can always express his opinion about wanting to leave a franchise.

"Now, a player can express that he does or does not have an interest in renewing the contract and hence can seek clarity. So in this situation, where I am right now, I only sought clarity, which I had, in fact, asked for after the season had ended.

"Right now, there is nothing in my hand. And all these rumours do not come from the player. Take the situation with Sanju, it was not he who said anything. It was either rumours from here and there or from the franchise. And there are a lot of layers to this," he said.

He also spoke about the mathematics of trading where it can be part cash, part trade, same price trading or an all-cash deal.

"I became a CSK player last year at 9.5 crores, and Sanju Samson’s price is 18 crores at RR. If CSK want to take an 18-crore player, they will have to keep 18 crores free, or they can directly trade with RR.

"You can also trade somewhere else and take him in just a cash deal. I am not saying this is happening because I am conflicted in this matter. I work a little bit with the academy and am working with CSK, so I don’t have any inside news.

"A lot of meetings happen, and decisions are made there on what will be done, and I have no current communication on it. Of course, I can ask for clarity -- I have already asked before: what my role is, how I can get better, etc," he reiterated.