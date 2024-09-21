I stepped down to unsettle the spinners: Gill reveals how he negated Bangladesh tweakers

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) Shubman Gill on Saturday went old-school in using his feet to nullify Bangladesh spinners on a pitch that had a hint of variable bounce, and the India batter said it was a part of his meticulous approach to unsettle the visiting tweakers.

Gill made an unbeaten 119 that led India to 287 for four declared in their second innings for a hefty overall lead of 514 on the third day of the first Test.

“Initially when I used to practice, especially against spinners, I used to step down trying to rotate. It's the same here because it's hard for bowlers to settle on a wicket like this where the odd one is turning but not all the balls are turning,” Gill told reporters in the post-day press meet.

That strategy was on view when he stepped out to hammer off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six in the 64th over, while a few overs earlier he meted out the same treatment to Shakib Al-Hasan.

On that occasion, Gill shimmied down to slap a flighted delivery from the left-arm spinner to the fence to collect four runs.

Gill said he has been training to use his feet against the spinners from a very young age, and kept adding new layers as the age advanced.

“It's something that I started practising when I was very young because I was always a tall guy. So, it was easier for me to use my feet and play along the ground. Playing in the air and hitting sixes actually came a bit later when I got a little bit more power in my body,” he explained.

“Definitely, scoring runs against any opposition gives you a lot of confidence and that's what I have been working on. So, it (scoring against spinners) gives me a lot of satisfaction. I practiced a lot before the series,” Gill added.

The day’s hundred was Gill’s third ton in his last eight Test innings, with the other two coming against England at Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala earlier this year.

The 25-year-old admitted that the series against the 'Three Lions' where he scored nearly 500 runs has boosted his self-belief in the longest format.

“I think the series that I had against England gave me a lot of confidence. I felt it was a long time coming for me, especially batting at that position (No. 3). And having got out the way I got out in the first innings (down the leg-side), I was obviously very disappointed.

“But it further motivated me to be able to spend a lot of time on the crease and put extra value on my wicket. I think my best is yet to come,” he noted.

Gill lauds Pant ============== However, Gill was not alone in his venture at Chepauk as Rishabh Pant supported him from the other end, making a hundred for himself.

Pant is playing a Test match for the first time since that life-threatening car accident in 2022, and Gill was happy for his teammate.

“I have spent a lot of time with him on and off the field and watching him score his first 50 and first 100 after his comeback gives me so much pleasure.

“I have seen him work so hard for it when he was coming back from the injury and I think he also must be feeling really good,” said Gill.

Fun moments also have no dearth when these two effervescent young men batting out in the middle.

The little moments of celebrations between Pant and Gill had this unusual pattern of – two taps of gloves and one tap of the bats.

Gill explained it amidst a peel of laughter.

“I was telling him not to (hit bat twice) because I'm playing with a bat that I played against England. My bat is quite old.

“He was hitting my bat so hard. I was telling him that I'm trying to save my bat,” Gill giggled. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 KHS