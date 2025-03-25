I still have 7-8 years of solid golf left in me: Bhullar

Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar has claimed 11 titles in his almost two decades of international career so far and the Indian golfer on Tuesday expressed his desire to win more crowns in another "seven-eight years of solid golf left in me." The 36-year-old, who turned professional in 2006, has won 11 times on the Asian Tour and secured one DP World Tour title at the Fiji International in 2018.

"I still feel I've got another 7 to 8 years of solid golf left in me and I would definitely give my 100% for the remaining years. I would focus on my golf," he said ahead of the Hero Indian Open.

"So far, I've won 11 times. I think I've been in contention probably 13 times. So, looking at that ratio, I'm quite satisfied with that number. But I still feel I've got good golf for about 5 to 7 years left in me." While Bhullar has claimed victories overseas, a win in a big event in India still eludes him, and he said it remains one of his goals.

"I would love to have my name on this trophy. But somehow, you've got to just play well those four days. And I think in the past, I've not been able to do that in the Indian Open. I've definitely done it outside India. But this time, or next time, whenever I get an opportunity, I think I will definitely be right up there." Bhullar won the Mandiri Indonesia Open and BNI Indonesia Masters in 2022 and 2023 on the Asian Tour respectively.

Reflecting on his current form, Bhullar said: "This year I've only played three tournaments. Last week was Macau. Every day I was hitting 15, 16 greens in regulation. So I thought I drove the ball well. I thought I hit the ball well.

"But somehow, I was struggling with scoring. So this week, I'm definitely going to work on that. We played this golf course about a month ago. And at that time, the course was playing a little soft. And today, I played nine holes.

"And I definitely feel that the course is playing a little tougher and harder than what we played a month ago. So, the key would be hitting lots and lots of fairways and holing lots and lots of putts." SSP Chawrasia is the last Indian to win the Indian Open, securing the title in 2016-2017.

Acknowledging that India hasn't produced many young players of late, Bhullar said: "I would say in the past five or six years, we have not seen too many youngsters coming out of India, that I absolutely agree.

"We are proud of what Veer Ahlawat (finished second) did here last year, and I really hope that he finishes inside 115 this year on the DP World Tour and stays on that tour.

"But otherwise, I would definitely say that there's a lot of Indian talent. It's just a matter of time or just a matter of a few good shots, a few good weeks.

"But I definitely see a group of new youngsters coming out of India. Maybe not this year, maybe in the next few years. But I definitely see the next wave of Indian youngsters coming out of our country."