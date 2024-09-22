I think like a bowler, batting comes naturally to me, says Ashwin

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) One of the key architects of India's victory in the series-opener, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he approaches the game with a bowler's mindset and batting comes to him naturally, adding that he is learning to compartmentalise the two aspects of the game.

Home hero Ashwin dished out a match-winning all-round performance with a century and a six-wicket haul to help India thrash Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

His hundred in the first essay came at a crucial juncture. With Ravindra Jadeja by his side, the duo put up 199-run stand to help India recover from 144/6 to post 376.

"I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first. Batting is something that comes naturally but I have focused my thoughts with batting. Over the last few years," Ashwin, who was adjudged the player of the match, said at the post-match presentation.

"I have tried to compartmentalise. It is a work in progress." The 38-year-old said he is enjoying the experience of playing cricket, rather than focusing on the achievements. It was his 37th five-for in Test cricket.

"I am probably enjoying my play because of what I am doing not because of what I want to get out of it." "It (the century) was an opportunity to fight, dig in deep. I've seen so many teammates do it in the past. It was a special innings, didn't sink in till day 2," In Bangladesh's second innings, the 38-year-old claimed three wickets on the third day and added two more on day four to complete his six-wicket haul (6/88).

The performance was even more special because it came at his home ground.

"Every time I play in Chennai, it's an amazing feeling. I've watched a lot of Tests, international cricket in those stands, to do it in front of those renovated stands is great," he added.

With the win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. PTI APA AT AT