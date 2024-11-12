I try to stay level-headed in pressure situations, says death-overs specialist Arshdeep

Centurion, Nov 12 (PTI) Young Arshdeep Singh is getting better continuously, and the left-arm seamer has attributed this to his ability to keep things simple and stay level-headed in pressure situations, which has helped him evolve into a death-overs specialist.

Having made his international debut in 2022, Arshdeep has already taken 89 wickets in just 58 T20I matches at a phenomenal average of just over 18 thanks to his penchant for bowling accurate yorkers at great speeds.

"My plans depend on the conditions, the wickets, what kind of situations we are faced with, whether we need wickets or we contain the flow of runs... Depends on them," Arshdeep said on Tuesday when asked about his death-overs bowling.

It's not that he has tasted success everyday while bowling in the death.

"Death bowling some days it comes off well, some days it will not. We have to be level-headed, not think too much about death bowling...

"Because when you have two overs in the beginning, and two overs in the end, you have a lot at stake, you can make a game, and the game can also slip from your grasp. I just try to keep things simple, not complicate them, and look to fulfil the team's needs," the fast bowler said.

While he has left no doubt about his ability with the ball, Arshdeep, 25, said he is also trying to improve in every aspect of the game, especially batting.

"As long as the wicket is flat and bowlers are medium pace, I love it, love a half volley from a spinner, but yes, I am trying my best to contribute with the bat as well whenever I get a chance, and even in the nets I challenge myself and see how I can improve in all three aspects of the game.

"So it's always been the idea, as a team how we can do in all three aspects of the game. It's the same for me personally as well - how I can improve." Speaking to reporters on the eve of the third T20I against South Africa at SuperSport Park here, Arshdeep said he has benefitted greatly by getting to share the dressing room with some of the biggest names in international cricket, including the peerless Jasprit Bumrah.

"I just try to enjoy the present, have fun on the field and off the field, that's been my mantra... to see and to play along with the legends of the game and to learn from them, how to prepare mentally and physically. That's where I feel I have grown, just trying to learn from wherever I can and to do well for the team.

"I have said before as well that I have got a really good bowling partner in Jassi (Bumrah) bhai, he has helped me enormously in taking a lot of wickets by creating pressure at the other end, so a lot of credit goes to him as well.

"But the main thing is how well I can adapt to the conditions, the situations of the game, how I can attack the batsmen early on by taking some wickets, and even at the death, how well can I outsmart the thinking of the batsmen and bring the game back in our control." Asked what he has learned from T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep praised the star batter for his leadership qualities.

"The way he controls his emotions, the way he manages his highs and lows, he is so strong mentally irrespective of whether he is having a good day or a bad day." Talking about Wednesday's game against the Proteas, he said, "They are struggling against spinners, so the aim is to contain them early on and give a good platform to the spinners, so that they can attack the South African batters and take their wickets."