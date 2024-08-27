I want more: Priyansh Arya after smashing first hundred of DPL

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) South Delhi Superstarz opener Priyansh Arya is hungry for more hundreds after becoming the first batter to score a century in the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League.

The young batter has grabbed a lot of attention with his batting skills, scoring an unbeaten 107 runs off just 55 balls to help his team beat Purani Dilli 6 by a massive 88-run margin.

Priyansh is currently the highest run-scorer in the league with 344 runs in five innings with a mind-boggling average of 86.00 and at an astonishing strike rate of 177.32 and a clear 100 runs ahead of second placed Ayush Badoni (244 runs).

"Feels really good because the first player who scores a century in a new league is remembered forever, I am thinking of making more centuries," Priyansh Arya told reporters after the DPL match on Monday.

"In the beginning, it felt difficult, the more I stayed at the crease the more I could contribute to myself and the team, I was just thinking to play all 20 overs," he observed.

On playing the full 20 overs and remaining unbeaten, Arya said: "I was thinking I should play all 20 overs I was getting out earlier in previous matches, I wanted to carry the team with my strength." On his academy and coaching, the stylish batter added: "I have had one coach since childhood, Sanjay Bhardwaj sir, he talks to me every day as to how to play my game and go about my routine." The pull is among his favourite shots.

"Pull shot and over the covers are my favourite shots. Our plan was to take wickets as we knew they were on the back foot," Arya added. PTI SR BS BS