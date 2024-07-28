I Want to Break Barriers: Racer Atiqa Mir after becoming first female to win in Max Challenge Trophy

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Merely nine years of age but Atiqa Mir has already etched her name in motorsports history by becoming the first woman racer to win a race in the Rotax Challenge International Trophy, held at the prestigious Le Mans Kart International circuit.

Driving for the Dan Holland Racing Team in the Micro Max category, Atiqa won the Race 2 of the Heats, outpacing her competitors for a landmark win last week in the event.

"I feel really proud of it, and I'm thrilled to have won a heat because it's a significant event," Atiqa, who hails from Kashmir, told PTI Videos.

"I'm very happy to be the vice champion of the Iami Mini Rookie Series in UAE." From a young age, Atiqa has been enamoured by racing.

"I've always loved cars, so it's not like I ever stopped looking at cars and switched to dolls or something," she explained. "I don't have dolls in my house; I've always had cars." Looking ahead, Atiqa wants to break another glass ceiling by becoming the first woman racer in Formula One in future.

"My dream is to keep pushing, break barriers, and strive to be the first woman in F1 someday," she said.

"I want to win as many races as possible. I know I have to train really hard to achieve that." As she prepares for future challenges, Atiqa is focused on her next endeavour, the upcoming Iron Dames, which is an all-female event.

"I really hope to be selected by them. If I do, it could change my whole career," she said optimistically.

Balancing her racing aspirations with her education, Atiqa is thankful for the support she has received from her school.

"We have an app to easily catch up if we miss any learning," she noted.

"Right now, it's summer holidays, and school restarts for us in September. So, we don't have to do any work right now; we can just relax." Reflecting on her journey, Atiqa credited her father, Asif Mir, for shaping her with his unwavering support and encouragement.

"My dad really inspired me. Since I was three or four years old, I used to watch my dad's races, and he often stood on the podium,"she said.

Asif, himself a former national champion and vice champion in professional racing, shared his perspective on Atiqa's growing career.

"I think she's made us proud. But it's only the beginning, and there's a long way to go," he remarked.

Highlighting the challenges and aspirations for Atiqa in a male-dominated sport, Asif said he is determined to see his daughter succeed.

"What I'm aiming for is to have the first female in Formula One," he stated.

"What I'm aiming for is to have the first female in Formula One," he stated.

"In India, we've had two drivers in Formula One already, so it's possible," he said, referring to Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.