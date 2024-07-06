I want to enjoy the moment and spend time with family: WC hero Arshdeep arrives in hometown

Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh returned to his home town here to a hero's welcome as fans and family members greeted him with garlands, procession and bhangra.

Arshdeep played a crucial role in India's title triumph in the recent T20 World Cup, taking 17 wickets to lead the wicket-takers' list with Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

"I want to play all formats but at the moment I just want to enjoy the moment and spend time with my family," Arshdeep told PTI Videos while travelling in an open vehicle.

"I am feeling very happy. I thank everyone for giving me so much love," added Arshdeep.

The fans donned Team India jerseys and waved the Tri-colour as Chandigarh erupted in celebrations upon Arshdeep's arrival in the evening from Mumbai where he attended a victory parade with the rest of the teammates.

Rohit Sharma-led India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, and they also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a game.

It was India's first global title after 11 years and their second-ever T20 World Cup win after 17 years.

However, their return to India was delayed after they were stuck in Barbados because of hurricane Beryl.

Upon their arrival in New Delhi in chartered flight, The 'Men In Blue' were given a grand reception over breakfast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Later that evening, a sea of people thronged the Marine Drive in Mumbai to welcome the team menas they did a victory parade to the Wankhede Stadium in an open bus. PTI TAP UNG