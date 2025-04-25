Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) America's two-time Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad says she delayed her retirement plans because she did not want to end her career feeling depleted and will strive to add to her tally of five World Championship medals in 400m hurdles event later this year.

The 35-year-old track and field star is in Bengaluru as an ambassador for the 17th edition of the TCS World 10K run on Sunday.

She clocked her season's best at the Botswana Grand Prix on April 12, driving home the point that she is still a force to reckon with. She won the women's 400m hurdles with a time of 53.81 seconds, finishing ahead of Cassandra Tate (55.59s) and Zeney Geldenhuys (56.10s).

"I want to walk away knowing I could still do it. That is important to me. My body just truly needed a break. I’ve always pushed myself to the limit, and I wanted to end my career feeling strong, not depleted," Dalilah said.

"I had a lot of setbacks in the past, just dealing with a lot of injuries, and I think in 2024, I really just had to take the time to slow down. Finally, now I'm in a position where I can just amp it up again. So yeah, I'm running as well as I've run in the past." Dalilah emphasized leaving the track on a high when she competes at the World Championships in September this year in Tokyo.

"My training is going well, and I'm looking forward to being in Tokyo later this year. It's going to be special for me, and every step I take now is part of that preparation," said the former world-record holder in 400m hurdles.

The American athlete is feeling mentally stronger than ever.

"Your mind can achieve anything and at 35, my mind is stronger than it was when I was 25 lets say. I have just done this for quite some time, for nearly 14 years as a professional athlete, I want to take whatever I have learnt as an athlete and apply it to another field.

"As elite athletes, we can bring new opportunities. I really like what Michael Johnson has done to provide more opportunities. Spiritually and mentally I'm heading towards a plan that is different from the track." All for Grand Slams in World Athletics ========================== Dalilah also threw her weight behind the concept of Grand Slams in athletics.

"I absolutely love it. It's about professionalising the sport, ensuring athletes are compensated, and giving them more chances to showcase what they can do. I even love the idea of athletes running more than one event, although anyone who knows me knows I hate the 400 metres flats," she said.

Dalilah said she witnessed Neeraj Chopra create history at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

"I actually remember watching the javelin event at the Olympics (Tokyo). I don't typically watch that event, to be honest, but it was really exciting and inspiring to watch India win a gold medal. And I enjoyed watching him win the gold," she said.