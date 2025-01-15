I will be back for LA Olympics if boxing is there, says boxer Nishant Dev

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Set to to pursue his childhood dream of competing in the professional circuit, Indian boxer Nishant Dev says the move does not mean the end of his quest for an Olympic medal and he will compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games if the sport manages to stay on the roster.

Dev decided to turn professional owing to his close loss in the Paris Games quarterfinals and the state of flux surrounding boxing's Olympic future. However, competing in the Los Angeles Olympics continues to be at the back of his mind.

The 2023 World Championship light middle-weight (71kg) bronze-medallist has signed up with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. His his inaugural professional bout scheduled for January 25 in Los Angeles.

"I wanted to fulfil my dream of playing in the Olympics, which I did. Now, I am chasing my second dream -- professional boxing," Dev told PTI from Los Angeles, where he is honing his skills under the tutelage of professional boxer Ronald Simms.

Dev narrowly missed a medal at the Paris Olympics, losing a contentious quarterfinal bout to Mexico's Marco Verde, a memory that continues to haunt him.

"I was heartbroken. Facing such a setback on such a grand stage was profoundly challenging," he reflected.

Compounding this disappointment is the prevailing uncertainty surrounding boxing's future in the Olympic arena.

"As of now, boxing isn't confirmed for the Olympics. I don't want to wait three years only to find out that it's excluded. That time could be better spent pursuing my professional boxing dream," he explained.

"At 24, I am already being told I am too old. If I had started late, like Vijender Singh or Vikas Krishnan, who didn't have strong endings to their pro careers, I'd regret it.

"I dream big, I want to be India's first professional world champion and win all the major belts." Following the Paris Olympics, Dev took a two-month break to recalibrate before making this potentially life-altering decision.

"I stayed home with my family. Every time I thought about my loss, I got restless, they supported me throughout. I even travelled to Indonesia with friends and attended psychological (counselling) sessions.

"Gradually, these measures alleviated my stress," he recounted.

Breakaway World boxing is currently vying to become the new global body of boxing, should it receive the recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). World Boxing rules allow professional boxers to compete at the Olympics.

And Dev, one of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, does intend to return to amateur boxing to compete at the 2028 Olympics.

"When the LA Olympics come around in 2028 and boxing is there, I'll be back. I've already contacted BFI, and they've assured me the doors to amateur boxing are always open," he said.

In fact, Dev feels the "upgraded" version of him will have more chances of medalling at the Olympics.

"I will definitely come again for the Olympics if it's there. This is a kind of preparation for me. In professional boxing, I am playing more rounds. I am building my stamina.

"So when I compete in the Olympics, I am not tired and I have extra skills, a different mentality, superior mentality, more power, speed..everything will be upgraded," he explained.

"In amateur, I was doing three rounds of three minutes, I was getting tired in that. So, there is a big effect of training here. The training that I was doing in India that's what I do for warm up here," he added.