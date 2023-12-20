I will do my best at Paris Olympics: Golfer Diksha after Arjuna Award confirmation

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar said she will give it her best shot at next year's Paris Olympics after the sports ministry confirmed her name for the prestigious Arjuna Award here on Wednesday.

The ministry on Wednesday put its stamp on the nominations for the annual sports awards, with Diksha being named among 26 sportspersons to be conferred with the Arjuna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9.

Well-known golf coach Jaskirat Singh Grewal was selected for the Dronacharya Award (life-time category).

The left-handed Diksha, who is currently in Jakarta playing the Simone Asia-Pacific Cup, said, "I have been a professional for a number of years now. But it was in 2023 that I grew and became a good player and I feel I can do even better, and I will certainly do my best at the Pairs Olympics next year.

"It's a big honour to get this prestigious award. I am truly humbled. I am a beneficiary of all the support and encouragement I have received from so many people and organisations. It's certainly an award for all of us together," added Diksha, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics and is almost certain to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Diksha had a fine 2023 season during which she won her second Ladies European Tour title, finished third on the LET Order of Merit and registered the best-ever finish by an Indian when she edned tied-21st the AIG Women's Open.

The 23-year-old Haryana player had a very consistent season with 10 Top-10 finishes, including a win in the Czech Republic.

Jaskirat's trainees include top professionals like Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu among men and Tvesa Malik and Amandeep Drall among women, besides several juniors.

Jaskirat, the first Indian golf coach to receive a national award, said, "It is a lifetime's work, and I am grateful to all my trainees for their dedication and loyalty. This award is the result of that.

"An award for a golf coach also means the government and ministry have recognised the potential of the sport and the amount of talent we have in India," he said.

The Chandigarh-based Jaskirat travelled with India's Asian Games contingent to Hangzhou, China, and was also with Shubhankar, when he finished in Top-10 at The Open in Royal Liverpool. PTI Corr AM AM PDS PDS