I will prove my that my retention was right decision: Shashank

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Uncapped Shashank Singh, one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings, on Friday said he will prove the team owners' decision to keep him for the 2025 season right by putting up a stellar show in the next edition when they restart their quest for that elusive title.

Shashank established himself as a fine finisher for Punjab Kings in the last season where he was their top run-getter with 354 runs at a strike rate of 164.65. He averaged 44.25.

"I am extremely grateful to the franchise as they have given me an opportunity again and shown their faith in me. Having been in the circuit for the last five years, this opportunity they have given me is something I'll be forever grateful for. Now, it's my time to prove them right," Shashank said after the retentions were announced.

At the IPL 2024 auction, Punjab Kings secured the services of Shashank at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, but then claimed it was a 'mistake'. They later clarified that the confusion arose due to another player sharing the same name being on the auction list.

The Chhattisgarh cricketer made headlines by hammering an unbeaten 61 off just 29 balls against a formidable Gujarat Titans bowling attack.

"As a professional, you have to give your 100%, and that's why you are there. The way Punjab Kings and the fans have shown trust in me, it's my responsibility to double up my performances and ensure we go for the championship," he emphasised.

The franchise who has brought in a new coach in Ricky Ponting will enter the mega IPL auction with the highest purse, having just retained uncapped Shashank and Prabhsimran Singh.

The duo also starred in their record chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens last season.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Shashank is enthusiastic about working with Ponting.

"Working with Ricky Ponting Sir will be the best thing for me this year. He is a legend of this game, and I am eager to learn new things under his guidance," added Shashank, who grew up admiring Ponting's trademark pull shots.

PBKS finished ninth last season and they have not qualified for the playoffs since 2014. PTI TAP AT AT