I won’t be able to play freely if I focus on criticism: Harshit Rana

Raipur, Dec 2 (PTI) He has been caught in the firing line for being allegedly favoured by India head coach Gautam Gambhir but pacer Harshit Rana says he does not pay heed to any outside noise, as doing so will not allow him to play cricket freely.

During Gambhir’s tenure, the 23-year-old fast bowler has made his India debut across formats starting with the Perth Test during last year’s Australia tour.

While he has not made a huge dent across formats with his performances, Rana has received strong backing from the India head coach. “If I start listening to all these things, put them in my mind and take the field, I won’t be able to play cricket,” said Rana when asked how he deals with criticism including from fans on social media.

“I try to avoid as much as possible. I just pay attention to what I have to do on the ground. I don't care about what is happening outside or what someone is saying about me." “I just focus on my hard work and what I am going to do on the ground,” he said ahead of India’s training session here at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium.

Even though he lacked control towards the later stage of South Africa’s chase in Ranchi in the first ODI, Rana returned 3/65 to set up India’s win with two wickets upfront.

The right-arm pacer said he is working with India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel and Arshdeep Singh to improve skills with the new ball.

“With the new ball I am practicing a lot with Morne (Morkel) and I keep talking to Arshdeep a lot. I feel that Arshdeep has a lot of experience and he keeps helping and guiding me during practice,” Rana said.

With one-ball rule post the 34th over mark in place, Rana said the Indian team keeps an eye on which among the two balls is getting comparatively older to select one.

“You know that bowlers do not get so much help in today's cricket so this rule is very helpful for us and it is always on the mind to see which ball is getting older. And everyone is involved in choosing that ball,” he said.

Rana said the presence of Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been very helpful in his development.

“It's a big deal for me and obviously, for the whole team because if such experienced players stay with you in the field and in the dressing room, then the environment of the team is very good.

"(Even) if you are in the dressing room, it's a happy environment for the whole team."