I would love to see chess being part of the Olympics: Gukesh

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh is looking forward to the day when the sport will become a part of the Olympic curriculum, which, he said, would take it to an altogether different level not just in India but across the world.

Advertisment

The 18-year-old, who defeated China's Ding Liren in Singapore recently to become the world champion, added during a function organised by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Thursday to felicitate him and World Rapid champion Koneru Humpy that he had finally settled down following a nearly month-long celebration and was looking forward to his next tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong pitch to host the 2036 Olympics in India and Gukesh said it would be a dream come true if the grand spectacle is awarded to India and chess is part of the curriculum.

"I would love to see chess being part of the Olympics, especially if it's in India. I think chess has been getting a lot of popularity and a lot of support. I'm really happy for it, and the Olympics will take it to the next level. Really looking forward to it," Gukesh said at the function, where Humpy, who won her second World Rapid title in New York recently, too was felicitated.

Advertisment

AICF also announced an award of Rs one crore for Gukesh for becoming the youngest-ever Grandmaster to win the world crown. Recognising the effort of his support staff, the federation also gave Rs 50 lakh to his team which helped him prepare for the mega event.

Humpy got Rs 50 lakh for her efforts, while R Vaishali, winner of bronze in the World Blitz Championship in New York was given Rs 20 lakh.

With the seemingly ceaseless cycle of celebrations now showing signs of ebbing, the 18-year-old world champions said he will be flying to Wijk Aan Zee in the Netherlands for elite Tata Chess tournament, where he will play his opening game on Saturday.

Advertisment

"We were all celebrating and then it majorly settled down, and I am on to the next tournament. The attention have have been getting is very good for chess," said Gukesh, who will be playing his first tournament since winning the World Championship.

With Gukesh set to receive the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from the President on Friday, he said it was a "really special" occasion.

"I feel very honoured to receive the Khel Ratna award and after Vishy sir, me being the second Indian chess player to receive the award is really special," said Gukesh.

Advertisment

While it's humanly impossible to play events across the world, Gukesh indicated he could pick and choose his tournaments.

"I don't think it is basically possible to play all the tournaments but I will try playing as many tournaments as I want to," he said, adding that his foucs was on the Tata Steel Chess in the Netherlands.

"Right now I am looking forward to playing the Wijk Aan Zee Tata Steel Masters in a couple of days and, yeah, there will be a lot of exciting tournament to come... looking forward to them." On whether he was finding it difficult to balance things, given his new-found status, Gukesh said, "It's a challenge." With world No.1 player Magnus Carlsen of Norway being scratched from the draw for the World Rapid event after he arrived at the venue in New York wearing jeans, it put the focus on the stringent dress code the international chess federations (FIDE) wants to enforce in its tournaments.

Advertisment

On a lighter note, Gukesh when asked, what was his preference, said, "It depends on the occasion." Asked what was his preference, Gukesh, who dresses immaculately in a blazer and formal trousers, said, "That's the answer." Success belonged to the country: Humpy ========================= Humpy said all the success India had achieved in chess in the last one year belonged to the country.

"Chess has given four gold medals to the country (in 2024). This felicitation is special because I know how hard it is for a chess player (to reach this level)," said Humpy, who became only the second woman ever after China's Ju Wenjun to clinch the World Rapid tile twice.

"I have been playing chess for more than 30 years. Though I have won several medals, this is the first time I have been felicitated in Delhi by the federation, so I thank them.

Advertisment

"Most of the time we look at cricket as a major sport but we have a lot of talent in the country. Youngsters need a small push to achieve that success," she added. PTI AM AM SSC SSC