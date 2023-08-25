IBSA World Games: Indian men's cricket team in final, to face Pakistan

Birmingham, Aug 25 (PTI) The Indian visually challenged cricket team on Friday defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets to set up a final clash with Pakistan here in the ongoing IBSA World Games 2023.

In the semifinal, India limited Bangladesh to 144 for 6 in 20 overs and then hunted down the target with 18 balls to spare.

India will face Pakistan in the title clash on Saturday at the Edgbaston cricket stadium.

India will also be seeking to extract revenge as Pakistan had beaten them by 18 runs in the league stage last week.

But on this day, the Indian bowlers were spot on against Bangladesh, keeping them to 62 for 2 in nine overs and they further tightened the screws as the match progressed.

Chasing 145, Sunil Ramesh and Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda stitched a 68-run stand to carry India's chase. India have entered the final in the women’s category as well and they will face Australia for title on Saturday at Edgbaston. PTI UNG KHS KHS