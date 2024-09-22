IBSF World 6-red Snooker Championship: Kothari enters pre-quarterfinals

Ulaanbataar (Mongolia), Sep 22 (PTI) India's Sourav Kothari started his campaign in the IBSF World 6-red snooker championship with an all-win record in his group matches to book a pre-quarterfinal berth here on Sunday. In his first match with Mongolian ace Lkhagvasuren Tumurchudur, Kothari found himself a mountain to climb being 2-3 down before winning the best-of-seven match.

In his second group match against Ahmed Saif of Qatar, Kothari, fuelled by the momentum of his previous win in the morning, came out all guns blazing to secure a 4-1 victory with frame winning breaks of 46,48 and 49.

In the third and final group match, Kothari gave a dominant display at the table, getting the better of Junji Miyazawa of Japan by 4-0.