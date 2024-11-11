ICC awaits PCB’s decision on Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy after India decline to travel

Karachi, Nov 11 (PTI) The International Cricket Council has sought a response from the Pakistan Cricket Board on hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model following India's refusal to travel to the country for the tournament.

Advertisment

The PCB on Sunday had confirmed that it received an email from the ICC that India declined to travel to the neighbouring country.

“Unless the PCB decides to pull out of hosting the Champions Trophy the current plan is to hold India’s matches in UAE and the final in Dubai,” a source told PTI on Monday.

“The Indian Cricket Board has told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is acceptable to them only if the final is held in Dubai and not in Pakistan,” the source added.

Advertisment

The PCB on Monday remained silent without giving any reaction to the BCCI informing the ICC it will not send its team to play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

But according to sources, the ICC has asked the PCB to confirm if a Hybrid Model -- where India’s matches and the final would be held in Dubai -- is acceptable to them.

The ICC has assured the PCB that, under this arrangement, they would receive full hosting fees and a majority of the matches.

Advertisment

“The ICC has told the PCB that if it decides to go ahead with the hosting of the mega event on a Hybrid Model it would get its full hosting fees and majority of the matches,” the source said.

However, if the PCB decides to pull out of hosting the tournament due to India's refusal, the ICC could consider moving the entire event to South Africa, the source added.

Earlier, a PCB source had said there was "no talk" of a Hybrid Model as of now and they would seek further clarity from the ICC.

Advertisment

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a reliable PCB source told PTI.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source said.

"As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required," the source added.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Pakistani media speculated on potential responses, including the Pakistan government advising the PCB to avoid playing India altogether or the PCB pursuing legal action against the ICC and BCCI at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Geneva.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. The two teams compete against each other only in ICC tournaments. PTI Corr AT AT TAP