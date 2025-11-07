ICC Board decides to expand Women's ODI World Cup from eight teams to 10 in 2029: ICC

Dubai, Nov 7 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that the next edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2029 will feature 10 teams, expanding from the existing eight-team format.

India won its first ever global trophy in women's cricket, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final played in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

"The ICC board, keen to build on the success of the event, agreed to expand the next edition of the tournament to 10 teams (from 8 teams in 2025)," an ICC press release stated.

"Nearly 300,000 fans watched the event in stadia breaking the record for tournament attendance for any women's cricket event. The tournament also witnessed viewership growth and new records being set for on-screen audiences across the world with nearly 500 million viewers in India," it further stated. PTI KHS KHS AT AT