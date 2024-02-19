ICC condoles former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter’s death

Dubai, Feb 19 (PTI) The International Cricket Council has expressed sadness at the death of former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter.

Procter died on Saturday due to complications after a heart surgery. He was 77. "It’s sad to hear of Mike’s death. He was one of the most admired cricketers of his time and one of the most feared opponents. He was a quick bowler and an attacking batter who excelled against all opposition," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

"Mike was one of the biggest names in a fine South Africa side that included the likes of Barry Richards and Graeme Pollock. He also officiated as an ICC Match Referee in several important series. The world of cricket will be poorer for his death." Procter, whose father Woodrow and brother Anthony were first-class cricketers, played seven Test matches from 1967 to 1970, all against Australia. He scored 226 runs in 10 innings and grabbed 41 wickets, but it was his first-class record that gives a better idea of his ample credentials.

Procter aggregated 21,936 runs in 401 first-class matches including 48 centuries and finished with 1,417 wickets. In 271 List A matches, he scored 6,624 runs and took 344 wickets.

Procter officiated as a Match Referee in 47 Tests, 162 ODIs and 15 T20Is before stepping down in November 2008 to take up his role as Cricket South Africa's Convenor of Selectors.