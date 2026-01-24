ICC e-mails Bangladesh board about 'replacing' them with Scotland from T20 WC

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The ICC has officially told Bangladesh Cricket Board about replacing them with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup since it refused to travel to India citing security reasons due to ouster of Mustafizur Rahaman from the IPL.

It has been learnt that top ICC officials including chairman Jay Shah were in Dubai on Friday and late evening an e-mail was sent to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul informing him about global body's decision.

"An e-mail was sent last evening to Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman intimating him that his board didn't get back to ICC officially after the 24 hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India. The BCB did a press conference in Dhaka before officially intimating the global body which is a violation of protocol. They have been categorically told that they are being replaced," an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It must be noted that it is Bangladesh's spirts ministry advisor Asif Nazrul, who has unilaterally taken a decision against national team travelling to India, citing security issues despite being given repeated assurances by the ICC.

While Cricket Scotland has maintained that they haven't received any official confirmation but it seems that it is only a matter of time before they will be given greenlight.

Scotland will thus play their four group league games against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) in Kolkata followed by a game against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17. PTI KHS KHS APSAPS