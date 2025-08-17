ICC mourns Bob Simpson's death, remembers his contributions

Dubai, Aug 17 (PTI) The ICC on Sunday condoled the demise of former Australia captain Bob Simpson, highlighting his contribution as a player, captain and coach during the team's rise to the peak of world cricket through the 1990s.

Simpson, one of the most influential figures in Australian cricket, died on Saturday at the age of 89.

In a statement, ICC chairman Jay Shah praised Simpson's contributions and said he would be long remembered.

"Bob Simpson was one of the true greats of our sport, and it is deeply saddening to learn of his passing. His legacy is immense. As a player, captain, and later as a coach, he shaped Australian cricket and inspired the global game," Shah said in the statement.

"He nurtured and guided a generation of players who went on to become legends in their own right, and his influence extended far beyond the field.

"On behalf of the International Cricket Council, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricket fraternity. His passing is a profound loss for the game, but his contributions will always be remembered and cherished," he added.

An ICC Hall of Famer, Simpson played 62 Tests for Australia between 1957 and 1978, scoring 4,869 runs at an average of 46.81 with 10 centuries, 27 half-centuries and a highest score of 311.

A fine leg-spinner, he took 71 wickets at 42.26 with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of five for 57. He was also an astute fielder, taking 110 catches.

After retiring in 1968, Simpson made a famous comeback as Test captain in 1978 at the age of 41, to lead a weakened Australia side.

After retirement, he became Australia's first full-time coach and was also a national selector.

He finished with 10 Test centuries, scoring all of them while he was leading the Australian team, including 311 against England in Manchester in 1964. PTI AH AH AT AT