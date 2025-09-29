ICC, UNICEF launch 'Promise to Children' campaign during Women's Cricket World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the UNICEF on Monday announced the launch of the Promise to Children digital campaign during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, urging cricket fans, players and audiences to commit to equal opportunities for all children, particularly the most vulnerable.

The campaign, supported by UNICEF National Ambassador and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, aims to harness the unifying power of cricket to champion children's rights, including access to quality education, healthcare, nutrition, safe water, sanitation and protection from violence, according to a statement issued by the UNICEF.

"ICC remains committed to providing equal opportunities for girls and boys around the world," Chairman of the cricket body Jay Shah said.

"Through the Promise to Children campaign, ICC and UNICEF will engage the cricketing community, from coaches and players to fans, to improve the lives of children, ensuring they are healthy, nourished, educated and able to play," he added.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said the collaboration demonstrates how cricket can transcend sport.

"Nothing matches the power of cricket enjoyed by billions of fans. The UNICEF–ICC partnership builds on a joint commitment to create equal opportunities for every girl and boy," she said.

Khurrana, who has been associated with the UNICEF as its national ambassador, said he is proud to be part of the initiative.

"Each promise, big or small, can contribute to real change and help build an equitable society," the actor said, adding that the Indian women's cricket team symbolises the determination of girls striving for an opportunity.

Echoing the sentiment, Mandhana said: "As a cricketer, I know how the sport is a great equaliser. Promise to Children is both a personal commitment and a collective responsibility to support children with access to a happy, healthy and safe childhood." The campaign will feature cricket clinics with children, roundtable discussions with former cricketers, digital engagement with players and commentators and awareness drives across online and broadcast platforms during the World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka, the statement said. PTI UZM RC