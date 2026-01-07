Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday said the ICC is "willing to work closely" with it to address "security concerns" around the team's participation in the T20 World Cup in India even though its demand for a change of venue has not yet been accepted.

The T20 World Cup starts on February 7 and Bangladesh are due to play their four games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team's matches," the BCB said in a statement here.

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," it added.

Hostilities shot up between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI's instructions.

The Indian Board did not give a clear reason for the decision but it was largely attributed to the deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BCCI's action prompted a livid BCB to demand that its four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka in a written submission to the ICC.

The ICC has not yet issued a public response to the BCB on this subject and a planned meeting between the two bodies on Tuesday also could not take place.

The BCB said it will continue the "constructive engagement" with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a "cooperative and professional manner".

The Board also stated that it was confident of "an affable and practical solution" for the "smooth and successful" participation of the team in the T20 World Cup.

Drawn in Group C, the team is scheduled to face the West Indies in their opening match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and subsequently compete against defending champions England, Italy and Nepal.

"No Ultimatum from ICC"

The BCB also rejected reports that it had been told to either participate as per the decided schedule or forfeit its games by the ICC.

"The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard.

"The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC," it asserted.

Rahman was bought for Rs 9.2 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at last year's players' auction in Abu Dhabi.

After his ouster from the IPL, he was on Tuesday roped in by the Pakistan Super League even though the players' draft of that event has not yet taken place.