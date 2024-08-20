ICC Women's T20 World Cup shifted from Bangladesh to UAE

Dubai, Aug 20 (PTI) The ICC on Tuesday said the Women's T20 World Cup will be moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the prevailing unrest in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The event, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "It is a shame not to be hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event." PTI KHS KHS AH AH