Iconic Ladakh Marathon to return in September

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Ladakh Marathon, the world’s highest AIMS-certified marathon, will return for its 13th edition on September 10 and will culminate on September 13, the organisers announced on Thursday.

One of the most challenging tests of endurance and human capacity in the world, registrations for all six races of the Ladakh Marathon, including the curated Silk Route Ultra (122km) and Khardung La Challenger (72km) ultra races, opened on Thursday and can be applied to through the official website.

Beyond the two ultras, the event will feature the Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), 11.2km Run, and the 5km Run for Fun.

"Acclimatisation is compulsory for all runners, with ultra runners required to arrive in Leh at least 10 days before race day in order to participate," a press release said.

The Khardung La Challenge and Silk Route Ultra remain application-based and strictly capped. Climbing to 17,618 feet at Khardung La, these races are reserved for runners with proven marathon and ultra-distance credentials, subject to document verification and mandatory medical clearance.

Chewang Motup Goba, Chairperson of the High Altitude Sports Foundation and founder of the Ladakh Marathon said, "Running in Ladakh is not defined by distance alone. It demands preparation, discipline, and respect for conditions that are far beyond the ordinary." "The eligibility criteria are therefore not procedural, they are protective. They ensure that every runner who stands on that start line has proven capability, understands the risks, and is ready for one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world."