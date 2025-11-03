IDCA inaugurates 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on Monday inaugurated the ninth edition of the T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf that will be held here from November 3 to 9 and feature 20 teams.

The opening ceremony of the championship was attended by Delhi minister Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma among others.

The week-long championship, organised under the patronage of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, will run from November 3-9, bringing together some of the most talented hearing-impaired cricketers from across India.

This year's tournament features 20 teams — Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Telangana, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Delhi, and Bengal.

The matches will be hosted across four venues in Chhawla — Essex Farms Cricket Club and Academy, Haryana Cricket Academy, Arihant Cricket Ground, and Arihant Mount Cricket Club — ensuring simultaneous matches.

The fixture includes 40 league matche, followed by quarter-finals on November 8, semi-finals and final on November 9.

Speaking about the championship, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "The 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf is not just a tournament — it's a movement celebrating the spirit, resilience, and talent of our hearing-impaired athletes." PTI AH AH ATK