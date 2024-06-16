IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup: Honda Racing India Team Riders impress in Race 2 of round 1

Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) Young riders of the Honda Racing India team showcased their racing prowess in Race 2 of the ongoing IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R here on Sunday.

The highlight of Race 2 was local boy Shyam Shundar, who became the undisputed IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category leader, presenting his finest racing skills on the track.

Riding on his previous racing experience and integrating lessons learned, Shyam became a fierce competitor. He emerged triumphant, securing the pole position with a total race time of 5:46.716.

Shyam executed thrilling manoeuvres as the race progressed, overtaking Mohsin P and Rakshith S Dave with precision and skill.

Having started from a challenging position, he gradually climbed up the ranks, strategically biding his time for the right moment to change the race's dynamic.

His strategic approach and stability encouraged him to preserve his lead and secure the pole.

The 22-year-old from Mohsin of Mallapuram and the 16-year-old Rakshith S Dave from Chennai were also commendable in their performance.

Mohsin displayed superior speed and strategic expertise, taking the second spot after an engaging battle with Rakshith.

With a clear move into the lead, Mohsin secured the runner-up spot, clocking 5:47.106.

Meanwhile, Rakshith narrowly missed second place by only 0.700 seconds, finishing third with an amazing race time of 5:47.806.

Despite a hard start, which saw him drop from pole to seventh in the opening lap, Rakshith exhibited extraordinary solidity and racing prowess, gradually regaining the ranks to secure the podium finish.

However, Sunday also witnessed a crash involving three riders -- Raheesh Khatri, Vignesh Pothu and AS James -- who could not finish the race after crashing in lap 3.

Moreover, Kolhapur's Siddesh Sawant could not participate in this round due to health issues. PTI AYG ROH