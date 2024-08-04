IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R: Siddesh Sawant prevails in Race 2 of Round 3

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) The young riders from Honda Racing India presented an adrenaline-pumping performance during Race 2 of Round 3 in the ongoing IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R here on Sunday.

Conducted at the Madras International Circuit, Race 2 turned out to be action-packed by Siddesh Sawant.

Showcasing his soundest skills on the track and securing the top position with a total race time of 15:11.679 for eight laps, the 22-year-old from Kolhapur enforced strategic manoeuvres and overtook other riders with precision, skill and perfect timing.

Closely following him was the 16-year-old Bangalorean Savion Sabu, displaying a strategic approach right from the start as he pushed his limits and challenged his competitors with every lap.

Known for his aggressive racing style coupled with his strategic mind, it helped him clinch the second position with a total race time of 15:14.661.

In the third spot was Beedani Rajender, the 19-year-old Hyderabadi. Famous for maintaining a high pace, he strategically overtook his competitors and exhibited his knowledge of race dynamics, completing the 8-lap race with a total time of 15:25.784.

However, four riders -- Mohsin Paramban, Prakash Kamat, Shyam Shundar and Rakshitha S Dave -- failed to finish the race. PTI AYG ANE