If he keeps getting out like this, Samson's mind will play tricks with him: R Ashwin

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Former India spinner R Ashwin has expressed concern at T20 batting star Sanju Samson's lack of form, saying his mind will start "playing tricks" with him if he does not find a way out of the current rut.

The 30-year-old Samson, who will be out of action for a month due to a fracture in his right index finger, endured a terrible series against England's express pace and short balls.

He managed a mere 51 runs in the five-match contest that India won 4-1.

"...if Sanju keeps getting dismissed like this, as a batter, the mind will be playing tricks," Ashwin said.

"(It will force you to think) the bowler is bowling a certain way and I am getting dismissed like this, is the bowler bowling well or do I have a shortcoming? Will I be able to adapt? Once so many questions arises, then it becomes difficult," he explained.

Ashwin also advised out-of-from skipper Suryakumar Yadav to change his approach to come out of the form slump that he is also enduring right now. Suryakumar could only manage 28 runs in the just-concluded series against England.

"I can understand it happening in one or two games, but it is quite surprising," Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel.

"...when you know you are being attacked in a certain way, there should be a different approach to that ball or just avoid it and force the bowler to bowl at your strengths." "Suryakumar Yadav is a very experienced guy. He has a lot of ability. One can say he brought about a change of guard in Indian batting, showing the way. But the time has come for him to take some time out and change his approach," he added.

Ashwin said Samson, who has blown hot and cold throughout his run in international cricket, should take responsive actions to ensure that doubts don't creep into his subconscious mind.

"But Ashwin cited legendary Sachin Tendulkar's advice during last week's BCCI Naman Awards that players should use their subconscious mind too.

"Sachin Tendulkar also said during the (BCCI) awards function that (you must) do so many repetitions that you allow the subconscious mind to take over," he said.

"But if so much confusion comes over on the subconscious mind, then batting becomes a different ball game altogether." Ashwin said failing in T20 cricket is not the problem but the manner of dismissals can be a cause of concern.

"As an experienced cricketer I will not focus on someone failing in T20 cricket but on how is he getting out, what is his decision making is like, I will focus on that. They are good enough players to find solutions and they will think over it," he said.

Ashwin said a player is always rated on his ability to handle pressure in the shortest formats.

"T20 cricket is (all) about failures, you are bound to fail. You will not be able to play percentage cricket. As per this, I will think (about) the player who can handle pressure and can deliver wins," he said.

"Those players can be given long rope because T20 cricket is not about consistency, it's about excitement, putting fear in the opposition." Ashwin also expressed surprise at England's approach across formats, saying they are losing more than they are winning due to their aggressive strategy.

"...if I was England, I would be really worried, because they play Bazball, one-day and T20 cricket... all that is fine," he said.

"One can talk about it as much as they want, sometimes they pull off wins too. But I think they are losing more than they are winning so it is a serious matter of concern." PTI DDV PM DDV PM PM