If I've to bowl 20 overs tomorrow, I'll bowl 20: Starc

Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has allayed concerns about his possible back injury, saying he is fit and ready to bowl 20 overs on Monday if the situation demands on the final day of the fourth Test against India here.

Starc was seen clutching his back on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

"And we've got 98 overs tomorrow of cricket and we'll see how that plays out. We'll push on. So no, I'm all good for second innings. It's not something that is bothering me," Starc told ABC network after the fourth day's play on Sunday.

"My pace is still up... I still bowled a spell after it and I'm still in the low 140s (kmph), so I'm not concerned. If I need to bowl 20 (overs) tomorrow, I'll bowl 20," The match is evenly poised with Australia finishing the fourth day at 228 for nine, a lead of 333 runs with a full day's play remaining.

Asked if Australia should have declared and given itself more time and overs to enforce a win, Starc said, "You'll have to ask (captain) Pat Cummins... you'll have to ask the brainstrust."