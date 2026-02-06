If needed, both Varun and Kuldeep will play together in T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Friday said India will not hesitate from playing Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav together in the T20 World Cup if required, describing the selection conundrum surrounding the two spinners as a "very good headache".

Both Kuldeep and Chakravarthy played in India's last assignment before the T20 World Cup, a five-match series against New Zealand but it was only in the second T20I at Raipur where the two featured together.

"It is an added advantage that you have such good bowlers available. But at the same time, you also have to look at the combination, whom do you play against a certain opposition," Suryakumar told the media on the eve of their T20 World Cup opener against the USA here.

"If there is a need that we can play two spinners, (or) two wrist spinners, then we will definitely play (them). But yes, it is always good to have options like Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, two (of the) best spinners in the world and it is a very good headache," he added.

The Indian team's preference to have a deep batting order has often come in the way of both Chakravarthy and Kuldeep playing together as they are not known to swing the willow if the situation demands.

The Indian skipper said it again is a "good headache" to have more left-handed batters than right-handers, with Ishan Kishan set to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

"Are you enjoying watching the fours and sixes being hit or not?" Suryakumar answered when asked if it was an issue for the team management.

"I think it is a good headache and I feel it is an over-rated conversation. At this stage, when you have played so much cricket against the left-arm spinners or off-spinners, whatever it is, you have played enough cricket and you (also) have practiced a lot.

"On a given day, irrespective of a spinner is bowling or a fast bowler is bowling to two left-handers or two right-handers, your job is to do what you (can) do (for) the best for the team and that is what is happening," he added.

Suryakumar conceded Ishan will open the innings given his current form.

"Definitely. The way he played cricket in the last five T20Is, because they were international matches it (his performance) came up (noticed) so much," Suryakumar said.

"He batted similarly in the (Syed) Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and he has carried the same here. He got an opportunity at No. 3 and then he opened in the warm-up match (against South Africa)." "I hope he continues to bat like this at whatever position he plays -- he's not going to bat below No.3 -- but whatever opportunity comes his way, he should bat the same way," he added.

Suryakumar admitted there will be "added pressure" while playing at home but he wants to see the positive side of it.

"When you are playing at home, there is always an added pressure. I am not running away from the fact. There will be nerves (and) there will be pressure. But if you see the positive side of it, there will be a lot of cheer around," he said.

"There is no double thought that we have been playing good cricket. But at the same time, you have to be in the present," he said.

Suryakumar said it's a disadvantage that India doesn't get to play smaller nations often, adding that watching the videos is the only way for the batters to pick on bowlers from these countries.

"We do see a lot of videos. We don't play them often but we have a lot of preparations going on. We have bowlers' (and) batters' meeting. We see the bowlers (and then) we play similar kind of fast bowlers when we are practicing in the nets," he said.

"There are a lot of preparations behind it. Though we have a disadvantage that we don't get to play these nations, but you have to be prepared. At this level, there is no excuse." The Indian skipper reiterated that he likes to be termed as a "leader" and not a "captain".

"...it does feel a little over-rated to be called captain," he said.

"...it does feel a little over-rated to be called captain," he said.

"Being called a leader feels good, gives the feeling of a leader. But when being called a captain, a little complacency comes in. It's a good opportunity to lead such a good group on the home soil and starting the campaign at Wankhede (Stadium)," he said.