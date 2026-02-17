If we tell Brevis to play certain way, we take away X-factor: Morkel

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Dewald Brevis possesses 'X' factor which no one should try and tinker with, said South Africa's specialist consultant coach Albie Morkel ahead of team's final group league game against UAE here on Wednesday.

Brevis has totalled only 50 runs in the tournament so far with scores of 23, 21 and 6 in three games. His form is the only worry for the Proteas ahead of their marquee Super 8s game against India in Ahmedabad on February 22.

Asked if there has been a chat with the youngster, Morkel replied: "Like I said, there's no chats. I mean, we see him as an X-Factor player. We feel if you sort of ask him to play a certain way, you take away that X Factor." Morkel feels that Brevis' high-risk, high-reward game at times can frustrate fans but that will also bring in the best results.

"And he's going to break your heart at some stage, but he's also going to win you games. So the best way for us with him is just to let him be that guy. We've got enough guys around him who can play the situation if needed, but he's certainly our X Factor player." On skipper Aiden Markram's impactful knock against New Zealand the other evening in Ahmedabad, Morkel termed his skipper as a big event player.

"Aiden is a big tournament player. Most of our players had good tournaments during the SA20. So you come into a World Cup with guys in form, I think that's important. And then, like I said, he (Markram) knows when to step it up." He also explained why at times Markram hasn't been very effective during bilateral T20I series.

"Sometimes, and I don't want to play it down, but sometimes, playing a T20 series after a Test series, the guys are a little bit fatigued and that can obviously have an influence on their performance. But even if you look at his record in the previous World Cup, he's one of the best batters." What makes Markram special is the respect he gets in the change room.

"He's a good leader He's well respected. So I think that's the big difference," said Morkel.