If you play good cricket, you don't need PR: MS Dhoni

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Saying MS Dhoni, social media and public relations in the same breath is more than a little odd, despite the frenzied fandom for the two-time Word Cup winning former India captain.

Reflecting on his glorious journey since making his international debut two decades ago, Dhoni explained during a recent interaction how his manager often suggested leveraging social media for public relations and how he would stay away from it.

"I have never been a big fan of social media, throughout I had different managers and they used to keep me pushing.

"I started playing in 2004, so Twitter and Instagram was getting popular and the managers were saying you should do some PR build, this and that, but I had the same answer... if I play good cricket I don't need PR," Dhoni said on the latest episode of 'Tread Talks' of Eurogrip Tyres.

He added, "So it was always if I have something I will put if if don't have I won't. I take stress away, I am not worried about who has how many followers, who is doing what because I know if I take care of cricket then everything will else will take care of itself." The 43-year-old Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, is gearing up to play in his 18th season of the Indian Premier League and he admitted it's not easy to maintain peak fitness.

"I am not fit as I used to be, lot of efforts now needs to be there on what you are eating and I am doing very specific thing to be fit for cricket. We are not fast bowlers so our requirements are not that intense.

"What really helps me is playing a lot of sports in between eating and going to the gym. So whenever I get time I like to play a lot of different sports, may be tennis, badminton, football, that keeps me engaged. That's the best way of being in touch with fitness," he said.

Dhoni, regarded as one of the most successful India captains, doesn't miss international cricket as he feels he has been able to do his bit to make his country proud.

"I thought I will get more time, but sadly, I haven't got much time. I don't miss international cricket because I always believe you know you think about everything then you take a decision.

"Once you have taken a decision no point really thinking about that. So I am very happy with God's grace whatever I was able to do for my country." The wicketkeeper-batter added, "Other than that it has been fun. I have been able to spend a lot of time with friends, I can do a lot more motorcycle rides, not the long ones, that's something very close to my heart.

"It has been good, family time, daughter questioning when you are coming back." Dhoni led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 times, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras.

He led India to the number one ranking in the ICC Test rankings, and remains the only captain in history to have won all three ICC limited-overs titles - T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, and Champions Trophy in 2013.

Dhoni credited his parents and close friends for his success in life.

"My parents... because they had to sacrifice a lot and I feel a lot of discipline that I have today is because of my parents. Friends are always important, you have a different set of friends when you are till Class 2 and in my case from Class 3 onwards friends changed a bit and then when you go to plus 2 it changes.

"So I always felt that friends are always very important part of who you are because it is the friends who can make a big difference. Upbringing helps you to choose the right thing. So, I am grateful to my parents and close friends," he said.

Known for his cool demeanour on the field, Dhoni captained India in 200 ODIs in which India won 110 matches, lost 74 and drew five. In T20Is, he led India in 74 games and guided the team to 41 wins.

"You first need to differentiate what is controllable. If you start complicating stuffs then it becomes very difficult to understand that. Like in cricket, people talk about what is cricket and then you come up with different explanations.

"One of the best way to play cricket for a batsman is you watch the ball and you react to whatever is bowled at you.

"For me controllable in cricket is I have to practice well, I have to eat well, I have to be fit, how much sleep I had before the game, how much hydration I had, how much I had tried to get information about the opposition," he said. PTI SSC SSC AH AH