IFA Shield Final: Mohun Bagan set up third Kolkata derby in three months after win over United SC

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant set up a marquee IFA Shield final clash with arch-rivals East Bengal, the third Kolkata derby in less than three months, after defeating United SC 2-0 in a group clash, here on Wednesday.

Bagan went ahead through a Dimitri Petratos strike in the 44th minute and then forced an own goal in the 49th minute as the Mariners produced a clinical display to top Group B and book their berth in Saturday's final at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal had earlier topped Group A, beating Nadhari FC 2-0.

Petratos broke the deadlock just before half-time, converting a Jason Cummings cross.

Mohun Bagan doubled the lead soon after the change of ends when a Robson free-kick caused chaos inside the box. Cummings' attempt deflected off goalkeeper Sujal Munda before striking United defender Ankan Bhattacharya and rolling into the net.

The win ensured another mouth-watering Kolkata derby in the title clash -- the third such meeting between the two city giants since July.

East Bengal had defeated Mohun Bagan 3-2 in the Calcutta Football League Premier League on July 26 though it was by their developmental side.

They then won the Durand Cup quarterfinal 2-1 on August 18 -- their first win in a senior derby in six matches since the Durand Cup on August 12, 2023.

In its 125th edition, the IFA Shield is making a comeback after a three-year absence. A total of six teams -- two sides from ISL, three I-League teams and one from I-League 2 are taking part.

East Bengal, Namdhari and Sreenidi Deccan were placed in Group A, while Group B consisted of Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala and United SC. PTI TAP UNG