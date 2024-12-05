IGU names RO for 3rd time for its polls; appoints former HC judge Malik

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian Golf Union (IGU) on Thursday named a returning officer for the third time for its December 15 elections after retired Justice Permod Kohli resigned from the role following concerns raised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha over a potential conflict of interest.

Retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, R Malik was named RO with just 10 days left for the polls.

"It is to inform all member SGAs that on account of the resignation of Hon'ble Mr. Justice Permod Kohli, Hon'ble Mr. Justice (Retd) R. Malik has been appointed as the Returning Officer to conduct the elections of IGU, which is to be held on 15.12.2024," IGU president Brijinder Singh said in an email to all State Golf Associations (SGAs).

Kohli had replaced Justice (retd) OP Garg, a former Allahabad High Court judge, who initially barred five state associations from participating in the polls on November 25 for not providing requisite documents. Garg reversed his decision the following day, leading the IGU to announce an indefinite postponement of the elections.

The postponement prompted IOA president Usha to write to the IGU chief seeking an explanation and warning of "strict actions," including formation of an ad hoc body, if the response was unsatisfactory.

After Kohli's appointment as the RO last Tuesday, Usha raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest, given he is the current chairperson of the IOA's Arbitration Commission.

"Being the Chairperson of the permanent standing committee (Arbitration Commission) of the Indian Olympic Association, accepting an appointment as the Returning Officer of IGU may not be in order...," Usha wrote in a letter to Kohli.

"We request you to kindly provide us a written explanation... by 1000 hrs on 04 December 2023," she added.

Kohli, a former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, stepped down but not before refuting Usha's claims of potential conflict of interest and terming them as "totally unwarranted and unacceptable".

"At the outset, I may inform you that para 4 of your letter is absolutely uncalled for. Firstly, you have no right to call my explanation nor am I under any obligation to tender any explanation to you," he wrote in his response to Usha.

"This is for your information that till date no matter has been referred to me for arbitration or appointment of an arbitrator in my capacity as Chairperson of the Olympic Arbitration Commission and thus the question of conflict of interest does not arise at all. The allegation of conflict of interests is totally unwarranted and unacceptable." Kohli gave his reasons for stepping down, stating that he had accepted the role of RO in good faith after being approached by the IGU Director-General.

"As regards my appointment as RO, the DG of IGU approached me via email dated 1st December 2024, informing me that Justice O.P. Garg, the earlier RO, had resigned.

"There was no reason for me to doubt. In any case, I have no interest in any of the parties or the union's affairs. I'm forwarding my resignation as RO to the President of the IGU," he said.

Interestingly, Justice Garg on Thursday refuted claims of his resignation, terming it "outcome of some mischievous mind." "The statement that I have resigned is totally false and is the outcome of some mischievous mind...," he said in a statement.

"...to my utter surprise I have come to know that one Justice R.Mullik has been appointed as R.O. due to the resignation of Justice Kohli. All these monstrous and capricious steps taken by the President IGU or any body else are extremely shocking, unfair, legally outrageous and wholly untenable." Adhere to IOC charter : IOA to IGU ====================== Usha had also written to the IGU president, urging him to adhere to the principles of good governance and the IOC Charter.

"I have also taken note of various emails and letters which have expressed their concern over the appointment of the 2nd RO by the erstwhile President, IGU. We do not want a situation that due to these unfortunate events an Ad-Hoc Committee would have to be appointed by the IOA to take over the affairs of the IGU," Usha wrote.

The controversy erupted after the first Returning Officer, OP Garg, had acted on a complaint by Shyam Sunder, Chairman of the IGU Technical Committee and a council member, who alleged that five State Golf Associations (SGAs) existed only on paper, violating the spirit of the National Sports Code.

Shyam Sunder has now filed a complaint against Usha to the IOA Ethics Commission, accusing her of interfering in the IGU elections and showing bias.

"Most troubling is the conduct of the President of the IOA, who, without any lawful authority, has shown undue favouritism toward the old Returning Officer by issuing a series of letters interfering in the IGU's autonomous functioning," Sunder wrote in a letter to the IOA Ethics Commission.

"This unwarranted intervention undermines the integrity of the electoral process and is both unethical and illegal and a blatant violation of established norms," he added.

As per the election schedule, nominations must be finalised by December 5, with the final list of contestants, after scrutiny and withdrawals, to be confirmed by December 10. PTI ATK PDS ATK AH