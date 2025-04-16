IGU organises national squad camp

Greater Noida, Apr 16 (PTI) India's most promising amateur golfers have assembled at Jaypee Greens here for the prestigious national squad camp, organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) from April 14 to 19..

This elite group of 10 amateurs, handpicked from across the sub-continent, are preparing for the upcoming German International Amateur, scheduled from May 1 to 4 at the Berliner Golf & Country Club Motzener in Mittenwalde.

The amateurs participating in the national squad camp are Arin Ahuja, Rakshit Dahiya, Sukhman Singh, Kanav Chauhan, Varun Muthappa, Ayan Gupta, Jaiveer, Deepak Yadav, Sandeep Yadav, Vinamra Anand..

The IGU began the National Squad System last year before the Paris Olympic Games to provide excellence training in various aspects of the game.

The camp has been designed as a holistic training initiative, focusing not only on technical excellence but also on all-round development. It includes specialised sessions in physiotherapy, physical fitness, sports psychology, and nutrition..

In addition, emphasis is being laid on building team spirit and camaraderie, essential qualities for competing on the global stage. PTI AH AH KHS