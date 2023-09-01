IGU picks strong Indian team for World Amateur Championship

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Asian Games-bound Avani Prashanth will lead a three-member Indian side for the Espirito Santo Trophy -- a World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) for women organised by the International Golf Federation -- in Abu Dhabi next month.

Nishna Patel and Mannat Brar are the other two players selected by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for the event to be held from October 25-28.

The IGU has also named Yuvraj Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Rohit in the men's team, which will play for the Eisenhower Trophy from October 18-21 at the same venue.

The WATC is a stroke-play event featuring more than 50 teams in which the best two individual scores in each side count towards the final score.

Avani, winner of the Queen Sirikit Cup individual title this year, has been in great form. She recently won the Ladies European Tour's Access Series event in Sweden, becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

Nishna Patel was the runner-up at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Juniors in Manila, where Avani had earlier achieved her Queen Sirikit success.

Mannat Brar has also been in good form and competed in pro events on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Nishna and Mannat have also played in the British Women's Amateur this year.

"Avani, Nishna and Mannat have performed superbly this season and we have great hopes from them. All our players have good experience, with the IGU having sent them out of India for numerous events. Avani is also headed to the Asian Games (in Hangzhou), so we are quite excited," said IGU president Brijinder Singh.

Yuvraj Singh, India's top amateur, and Shaurya have had a lot of experience in the last two years having been to numerous events.

Rohit has also been doing well on the domestic circuit. All three are playing the Eisenhower Trophy for the first time. PTI Corr AM AM AM