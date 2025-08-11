IGU sends four-member team to compete in APGC Mid-Amateur Championship

Tangerang (Indonesia), Aug 11 (PTI) The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has sent a four-member team to Indonesia to compete in the first-ever Mid-Amateur Championship organised by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation in association with the Indonesia Golf Association.

Led by current IGU All-India Mid-Amateur champion Ranjit Singh, the Indian team comprising Arjun Singh, Simarjeet Singh and Col. Varoon Parmar will participate in the prestigious event at the Gading Raya Golf Club here from August 12-14.

A total of 80 golfers from 20 countries will be battling it out for the coveted trophy.

Col. Varoon Parmar, who won gold at the World Military Games 2025 and finished runner-up in the IGU All-India Mid-Amateur Championship, bolsters the Indian team with his presence.

Simarjeet, who won the IGU All-India Mid-Amateur Golf Championship in 2022 apart from clinching multiple national titles on previous occasions, is also in the team.

Sharing his thoughts on competing in the event, Ranjit Singh said: "I have represented India for many years and I am eternally grateful to the Indian Golf Union for sending me for this prestigious event.

"It is the first such Mid-Amateur Championship being organised by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation and I am happy to be part of the first such Indian team to be competing in it.

"The Gading Raya course is in pristine shape but there is likelihood of rain for the next three days, so adapting to the conditions becomes essential." IGU Director General Maj. Gen. (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan said: "The IGU has sent a strong team to Indonesia for the inaugural APGC Mid-Amatear Championship.

"The tournament serves our purpose of fostering camaraderie and the spirit of patriotism among the team members. Being contested among more than 20 countries, it also gives an opportunity to the Indian team to test their skills and play for the Tricolour." The championship will be staged in four age divisions – Group A (ages 25 to 29); Group B (ages 30 to 37), Group C (ages 38 to 46) and Group D (aged 47 and above) – and is open to men who have amateur status in accordance with the R&A guidelines.

The tournament will be played in individual stroke play format over 54 holes. PTI AH UNG