IGU sends four-member team to Hong Kong for APGC Junior Championship

Hong Kong, May 27 (PTI) The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has sent a four-member team to compete in the prestigious Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship beginning Tuesday at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

The Indian boys' team comprises Krish Chawla and Ranveer Mitroo and the girls' squad includes Saanvi Somu and Kashika Mishra.

The team is accompanied by non-playing captain Komal Narwar.

The three-round championship, which is played in strokeplay format, will take place from May 27 to 29 and have boys individual, boys team, girls individual, girls team and mixed team titles on offer.

Combined scores of boys and girls will be considered for boys and girls team titles whereas best scores among boys and girls from one team will be added to calculate the mixed team standings.

Talking about his preparations, Chawla said: "My preparation for the APGC Junior Championship has been very good. I practice daily and try to improve my performance every day while noting any mistakes or shortcomings I may have.

"I expect a positive outcome from the event, and I think it's a great learning experience that will benefit my career and me overall." Mitroo, who will be participating in the Singapore Junior Championship next and several events in the USA, has been working on his swing and fine-tuning his short game. He feels that his focused approach will fetch him the desired result in APGC Junior Championship.

"Competing in an event like the APGC Juniors is an incredible opportunity to showcase my level of golf against the best in the Asia-Pacific region. It's always a proud feeling to be representing my country.

"The IGU plays a crucial role in the development of golfers in our country. They provide us with opportunities like this to experience higher levels of competition and resources that are essential for our growth," Ranveer said.

Saanvi Somu, who is competing in an international event for the first time, has been focusing on her physical fitness, technical skills and mental game and is hopeful of gaining valuable experience from the tournament.