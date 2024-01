IIS Ballary eyes close cooperation with anti-doping watchdogs after expelling 23 athletes

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) The JSW Inspire Institute of Sports is looking for close collaboration with anti-doping watchdogs such as WADA and NADA after 23 athletes were expelled from its Ballari, Karnataka, centre recently after syringes were recovered inside its premises.

The athletes, belonging to various sports disciplines, were ejected from the campus in October last year.

"We did find a few syringes on the campus, and athletes were expelled on disciplinary grounds in line with the strict internal policies we follow at the IIS," said Rushdee Warley, CEO, IIS, in a statement released to the PTI.

Warley said the IIS is committed to nip doping in its centres, and strong measures are in place to keep a vigil on the athletes.

"Our commitment to anti-doping practices remains firm and we have robust checking mechanisms in place as well as an ongoing education program to teach athletes what is allowed and what is not.

"Incidents such as this will serve as grave reminders to our athletes that at IIS there is no room for any sort of cheating," said Warley.

He added that the IIS, a premier institution that supports several high-profile sportspersons, is planning to seek help from National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to conduct dope tests in a more effective way to avoid such instances. PTI UNG AH AH