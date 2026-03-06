Illingworth and Wharf to officiate Sunday's India-New Zealand World Cup final

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) English pair Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will officiate the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand, the ICC announced on Friday.

Illingworth will take charge of his second consecutive men's T20 World Cup final, having stood alongside Chris Gaffaney in 2024.

Defending champions India and New Zealand will clash for the trophy on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Illingworth's impressive recent record of appointments continued, having also stood in the men's 2023 World Cup final and the men's 2025 Champions Trophy summit clash.

He is joined by compatriot Wharf, who will oversee his first senior ICC World Cup final. Wharf previously stood at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 events before he joined the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year.

The pair, who were together in the middle for New Zealand's semi-final victory over South Africa on Wednesday, will be supported by third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, both from South Africa while the match referee will be Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe Paleker was elevated to the Elite Panel of Umpires alongside Wharf in March 2025 and has stood in six matches during the tournament. PTI APS SSC SSC